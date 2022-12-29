live

COVID-19 Updates: Agra On Alert After COVID Positive Argentine Tourist Goes Missing

Experts have stated that the current situation in China is equivalent to what India faced in the ferocious second of COVID-19, which was driven by the deadly Delta variant.

LIVE UPDATES | Highly lethal and transmissible Omicron variant BF.7 is driving the 8th wave of COVID-19 in China. According to the reports, the country is logging millions of cases on a daily basis, with death counts hitting all-time record high. Several grim pictures and videos from hospitals across China are making rounds on social media. the clips show how hospitals across the Chinese provinces are battling the rising COVID cases in the country. According to the reports, most of the hospital beds are full with no place left for patients, crematorium grounds are overburdened, and bodies piling up in the hospital corridors and inside the homes, awaiting cremation.

Experts have stated that the current situation in China is equivalent to what India faced in the ferocious second of COVID-19, which was driven by the deadly Delta variant. The second wave had left lakhs of people in the country infected and had killed thousands. However, the risk of witnessing the fourth wave of COVID-19 is still high in India, as the virus is mutating faster than thought. With all the mutations that the COVID virus is going through, it is possible that a new variant may drive another wave in the country. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating COVID situation in China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, experts have cautioned that the next few weeks are crucial and it is important that people follow the safety protocols strictly to avoid catching the infection.

