COVID-19 Live Updates: Covid Cases Rise in Rajasthan, Gujarat Imposes New Restrictions Amid Fear Of Third Wave

Rajasthan registered a total of 17 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in state to 61, health authorities said on Saturday. For the first time in over three months that the number of new cases in Jaipur reached double digits, with 10 cases recorded form the capital, the health authorities said on Saturday. The rise of new Covid cases in Jaipur is a cause of concern as all schools and colleges here will start classes with 100 per cent occupancy from November 15 onwards. Also, Jaipur is hosting a cricket match between India and New Zealand on November 17 at the SMS Stadium, where only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed. In the wake of the rising cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to continue following Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, neighboring state Gujarat has imposed COVID-19 restrictions amid the fear of the third Covid wave. The restrictions come after the recent surge in coronavirus cases. The Gujarat government has announced to restrict unvaccinated people from using the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from November 12. Vaccine certificates made mandatory for entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation. Gujarat recorded 40 new Covid cases on Thursday.

