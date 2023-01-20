live

Health Live Updates: Diphtheria Outbreak In Nigeria Claims 25 Lives

Nigeria reports 25 death cases caused due to Diphtheria disease.

Nigeria reports 25 death cases caused due to Diphtheria disease.

Nigeria reports the death of almost 25 people due to a sudden outbreak of Diphtheria. Diphtheria is a throat and nose infection. According to the report by The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), deaths due to this infection took place in the regions of Kano State, North-West Nigeria.

The NCDC is yet to report the actual number of infections that has spread in the country. The Health Commissioner of Kano State also reported as well as confirmed the number of death cases to be no less than 25 as of now.

LIVE UPDATES