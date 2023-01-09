China Ends Travel Restrictions, Can This Trigger A New COVID Wave For Other Countries?

live

Why did China decide to end travel restrictions? Will this trigger another COVID wave in other countries? Read on to know what experts say.

Even as daily COVID-19 cases are breaching the previous records, China has uplifted all the travel restrictions that were in place during the surge period to contain the virus from spreading. According to the reports, China will welcome all international travelers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time in 3 years. The development comes at a time when the country is in the grip of a ferocious new COVID wave and is witnessing a steady surge in infection numbers after scrapping its stringent zero-COVID policy.

Why did China decide to end travel restrictions? In the statement, the Chinese health officials said that the Omicron variant, which is currently dominant in the country is not as lethal as the Delta strain, which caused massive casualties all over the world.

In the latest surge, China has logged millions of daily COVID on a single-day rise, earlier in the month of December 2022. Several pictures from the country which were massively shared by the netizens showed how the hospitals in China were running out of beds, and necessary equipment in the ICU. Some even showed grim pictures of dead bodies piling up in the hospital morgues. All these came as the aftermath of uplifting rules and restrictions in the country which was keeping the virus in control. At this point how the decision of uplifting the travel rules can affect the new COVID wave in China is the biggest question. Also, this can trigger the virus to spread to other parts of the world. Scroll down below to know what statistics say, and what experts are predicting about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

