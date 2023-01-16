live

Can Paxlovid Treat COVID-19 Infection? WHO Releases New Guidelines

Amid a surge in daily COVID cases in China, Japan, and USA, the global health body - WHO has released a set of fresh guidelines on dealing with COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a set of new safety guidelines amid a massive COVID-19 resurgence in China. The global health body has recommended the use of face masks at all times when stepping out of the house or getting inside a closed zone with more than a few people. In a statement, WHO said, "Masks are recommended following recent exposure to COVID-19 when someone has or suspects they have COVID-19 when someone is at high risk of severe COVID-19, and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space."

In the same set of guidelines, WHO reviewed the treatment options available for patients catching COVID-19 infection. The global health body has extended its strong recommendation for the use of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, also known by the name Paxlovid. Nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, or Paxlovid is the first-ever recommended medicine for COVID-19 infection by the WHO. The global health body had recommended the use of this drug for COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalisation. However, pregnant or breastfeeding women with COVID-19 must consult with their doctor about whether they are allowed to take this drug.

The third most important COVID-safety guideline was about the isolation period. In a recent recommendation, the WHO stated that a COVID-19 patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test. Without testing the isolation period will be 5 days from the date of symptom onset.

