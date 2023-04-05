live

COVID-19 Live Updates: At 4,435, India Reports Highest Cases In Over 5 Months; Active Caseload Reaches 23,091

COVID-19 Live Updates: At 4,435, India Reports Highest Cases In Over 5 Months

Coronavirus Live: Are these signs of another wave in India? Read on to know the current COVID situation in the country and around the world.

The COVID situation is getting worse in India. The county witnessed a huge 46 per cent jump in the daily cases on Wednesday. In the latest report, the Health Ministry stated that India logged as many as 4,435 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 44,733,719. In the previous 24-hour period, there were 3,038 new infections.

On the recovery front, the total count in the country now stands at 44,179,712, accounting for 98.76% of the overall tally. As per the data, India has reported a total of 530,916 (1.19%) COVID-19 pandemic-related fatalities so far. And, the number of active patients currently stands at 23,091 (0.05%). The government has also updated its vaccination data. As of now, more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country, of which 1,979 were administered in the past 24 hours.

Both central and state governments have urged people to remain cautious and follow the COVID safety protocols including wearing a properly fitted N-95 mask, avoiding crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene, getting vaccinated, etc.

Follow this space of TheHealthSite.com to catch the LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES.

LIVE UPDATES