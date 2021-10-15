live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Infection Rate Drops to 0.05%, Experts Wonder If This Is The Lull Before The Storm

The number of new COVID-19 infections in India continues to be low. But is this the lull before the storm? According to experts, one reason for this may be because people, caught up in the festive mood, are not going in for testing despite having symptoms of infection. Public memory is short and despite the devastating second wave in the country, many people are flouting COVID protocols and a visit to any marketplace shows that social distancing and wearing a face mask are not being taken seriously enough. Experts are predicting a massive surge in cases after the festive season and urging people to take precautionary methods seriously to avoid a similar situation to what we saw in June-July this year.

Meanwhile, India has conducted more than 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday. A total of 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country till date.

LIVE UPDATES

