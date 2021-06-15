With 120 new deaths, Karnataka’s death toll climbed to 33,033, including 15,319 in Bengaluru, the state health bulletin said on Monday. Karnataka is the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra on the Covid tracker. The state’s Covid tally has gone up to 27,71,969, with 6,835 new cases registered on Sunday. While the state’s positivity rate dropped to 4.56 per cent, its mortality rate was recorded at 1.75 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh continues to see a drop in the number Covid-19 cases. The state reported 4,549 infections on Monday, taking its overall tally to over 18.1 lakh. With 59 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the state’s overall death toll rose to 11,999.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has reached 176 million and the deaths have surged to more than 3.80 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday morning, the global caseload and death toll stood at 176,195,220 and 3,808,883, respectively, as updated by the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). India follows in the second place in terms of infections, with 29,510,410 cases. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,473,180 and 599,928, respectively.