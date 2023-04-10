live

COVID-19 Live News: XBB.1.16 Spreading In India, Experts Warn Of New Symptoms

India is witnessing a sudden rise in new COVID cases triggered by a new variant XBB.1.16, which is also known as Arcturus. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID news.

LIVE Blog: In the last couple of days, India has witnessed a massive surge in daily coronavirus cases. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation in the country, the Union Health Minister on Friday announced a two-day nationwide mock drill to check the preparedness of the state hospitals to handle a new wave of the virus. The drill has begun today. According to the sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill.

With the current spike in cases, experts have warned against the dreadful symptoms that children can witness after contracting the COVID virus. The new variant XBB.1.16, which is also known as Arcturus is the current dominant strain in India. Detected in several countries so far, this new sub-variant of Omicron has infected thousands of people in India already. As per reports, the variant is capable of infecting fully vaccinated individuals and is known to be the most contagious strain of the virus so far. Some of the top symptoms of the variant include high fever, cold and cough, and non-purulent. Apart from this, a patient is also expected to witness a runny nose, muscle ache, extreme fatigue and abdominal issues like diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday logged 699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. Four people suffering from COVID-19 died in the city.

