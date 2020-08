A face mask provides a solid physical barrier, which keeps the virus away from you. But how do you choose the mask that is right for you?

Wearing a face mask is the best precaution against the COVID-19 virus. Of course, washing hands frequently, using a hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing are important too. But a face mask provides a solid physical barrier, which keeps the virus away from you. But how do you choose the mask that is right for you? Experts say that the N95 mask is the best. But everybody does not have to wear this particular face mask. A surgical mask as well as homemade ones work just fine. Today, thanks to the demand, there are many options available in the market. Choosing one can be confusing and, sometimes, you may end up picking on that may not be suitable in the current scenario at all.

WHAT WORKS

Experts say that N95 masks offer the best protection against the COVID-19 virus. But you don't have to wear these if you are not in close contact with infected people. But frontline warriors like doctors, nurses, caregiver and people in high-risk environments need to don the N95 for personal safety. For others, a three-layered surgical mask work just fine as does a homemade one. According to Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-Doc, "Homemade face masks usually have two layers and a usual coffee or tea filter can be put here. This mask is okay. It's a physical barrier. It can be effective in around 40 to 50 per cent of cases."

Surgical masks are usually made of three or four layers of polypropylene fabric. These are medical devices and are tested for filtration efficacy. Though not as efficient as the N95, it can keep still offer protection from viruses. Homemade face masks are non-medical devices and are not tested for efficacy. But, nonetheless, it provides adequate protection, according to scientists. Since these come in many shapes and sizes, you need to know how to pick the right one.

HOW TO CHOOSE A CLOTH MASK

Most people are buying cloth masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. But you need to keep a few things in mind when you buy one.

Check the number of layers

This is the first thing that you need to look for. If it has just a single layer, it is as good as wrapping a scrave around your face. If it has two layers, it is a reasonably safe bet. But what you must look for is one with three layers or more layers. These are the best.

Check the weave

This matters too. When you are out shopping for a face mask, look for one with a fine weave. A high thread count, and dense material defines the efficacy of a cloth mask. If the material is flimsy or see-through, it will not prevent droplets and aerosols from passing through the gaps.

Kind of fabric matters

Also, you need to remember that a mask made from pure cotton fabric is not a good choice. Cotton is highly absorbent. This means that if someone is coughing and sneezing near you, your mask will absorb the droplets. So, choose one where the outer later is made from polyester or cotton-polyester blend. The outer later has to be water resistant, though the inner layer can be of cotton fabric.

Check the fit

This is important because if there are gaps around the edges of your mask, you run the risk of breathing in contaminated air. So choose a mask that has an adjustable nose bridge and one that covers most of your face.

SIMPLE TIPS TO CHECK A CLOTH MASK THAT WILL PROVIDE THE BEST PROTECTION

You must always check to see if the mask that you are buying is good enough in the current scenario. Here are two steps that you must definitely go through before getting a cloth mask for yourself.