With the COVID-19 pandemic raging unabated across the world, let us revisit the symptoms of this deadly contagion. This virus directly affects the lungs. If you get this infection, you will have inflammation in the small sacs present in your lungs. That is why the most common symptoms of this deadly virus are fever, shortness of breath, runny nose and cough. All these symptoms are lung-related. A Chinese study had earlier stated that patients sustained permanent lung damage because of this virus because many patients who recovered exhibited this. But now, with results of numerous researches pouring in, experts say that the new variant of coronavirus can also affect other vital organs in your body.

It can give you a heart attack

Many experts have found a relationship between the COVID-19 infection and heart. Doctors in China and US have witnessed incidences of myocarditis in corona patients. This means that many COVID-19 patients may be at risk of heart attack. This may be due to swelling of the heart muscles and irregular heart rhythm. In fact, irregular heart rhythm was seen in almost 40 per cent of the critically ill patients in China. Chinese doctors also reported a 20 per cent incidences of heart injury among these patients. Many of these patients did not have a history of heart disease before the illness, which led experts to conclude that heart damage is a direct effect of COVID-19 infection.

It can lead to kidney damage

Researchers at Yale School of Medicine say that this virus can affect your kidneys. Many patients in the United States had blood and protein in their urine. If there is any damage to your kidneys, this is usually the first symptom. They therefore concluded that COVID-19 affects the kidneys. In fact, an article by Wuhan scientists in Kidney International also pointed at this. In the article, researchers claimed that almost 9 out of 26 people who died of this disease also exhibited acute kidney injury. Moreover, in 7 of these patients, the virus was found in their kidneys.

It can affect your liver

Again, reports from China indicate that acute hepatitis may be another symptom of COVID-19. Swelling in the liver is also seen in a small percentage of patients. But scientists are still trying to unravel how exactly this virus affects the liver and to what extent it can affect this organ. Since nothing much is known about this virus as yet, it is difficult for experts to say anything without further research.

You may get pink eyes

In a recent study in Hubei, China, out of 38 COVID-19 patients, one third of them had red or pink eyes. It is now known that this new strain of coronavirus can enter your body via your eyes, which is why you are told to avoid touching your eyes without washing your hands. Because of this, you may exhibit redness in your eyes if you catch the infection. But the exact effect of this virus on your eyes is not yet known. Butt all experts agree that wearing glasses, among other things, can protect your eyes from this dreaded virus.