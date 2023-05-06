COVID-19 Is No Longer A Global Health Emergency, Announces WHO

COVID-19 Is No Longer A Global Health Emergency, Announces WHO

On Friday, the Director General of the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as 'No longer a Global Health Emergency.'

On Friday, the World Health Organization made a declaration saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a Global Health Emergency and they lifted the statement 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern' for COVID. This announcement was made at a press conference by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. As per reports, he also went on to say that COVID-19 has been so much more than a health crisis, disrupting economies, travel, shattering businesses and plunging millions into poverty. He said that for more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend and this trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19.

Death Cases Reported In The Three Years Of Pandemic

Tedros said in during the announcement that almost 7 million death cases cause by COVID-19 were reported to the WHO in the last three years from all across the world. Among them, one million deaths were reported from the USA alone. However, they still do not have the final data on the death cases which is very likely to be several times higher or at least 20 million.

COVID-19 certainly turned everyone's lives upside down and this was the first declaration of an international health emergency by the WHO since the declaration of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019.

TRENDING NOW

New Variants Still Pose A Risk

In three years, the landscape has changes dramatically and it is all because of this pandemic. It is true that the new variants of COVID-19 still pose a threat but none of these threats are serious enough to call it a global health emergency anymore. The vaccines and booster doses administered by the countries have seriously helped lower the rates of deaths as well as infections.

RECOMMENDED STORIES