COVID-19 Is Here To Stay: Coronavirus Sees Massive Resurgence In Many Countries, Here's What India Needs To Do Right Now

After a brief lull as the world economies recover from the pandemic, the deadly Covid virus appears to be on the prowl once again in several countries. Since the beginning of this week, many countries including Russia, the UK, China, and some in Eastern Europe have witnessed a significant rise in Covid cases.

COVID Resurgence In Many Countries

In its latest report the World Health Organisation (WHO), the highest numbers of new cases were reported from:

The UK (283,756 new cases; a 14 per cent increase). According to the WHO, the UK has recorded more than 50,000 Covid cases for the first time since July 17.

Russia (217,322 new cases; a 15 per cent increase).

The European Region showed a 7 per cent increase of new weekly cases as well highest weekly incidence in deaths (1.9 per 100 000 population).

Delta Variant AY.4.2 Is Spreading Rapidly

While Delta has been the dominant variant in the country, AY.4.2 delta sub-lineage (also being called Delta plus) is currently increasing in frequency, according to the latest report from the UK Health Security Agency. Delta plus "sub-lineage accounted for approximately 6 per cent of all sequences generated, on an increasing trajectory", the report said.

According to the statistics, the number of Covid-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 1,064 -- a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also announced a week-long nationwide paid holiday from October 30 to November 7 in Moscow.

Ukraine

Ukraine also saw record-high Covid-19 infections and deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's health ministry showed. A statement released on the ministry's website showed some 22,415 people have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, marking the highest daily tally of newly confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic last year, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile In China

Meanwhile, China has started shutting down schools, canceling hundreds of flights, and ramping up mass testings following a new outbreak of Covid. While the number of cases was largely low (43 on October 21) but as the country reported a spike in new cases for the fifth consecutive day, authorities beefed up Covid protocols. The WHO has blamed the rise on the easing of Covid restrictions, particularly across Europe, and also cautioned about the rise in Covid cases during the impending winter.

