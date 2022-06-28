COVID-19 Is Back: Kerala Re-Imposes Curbs Amid Sudden Spike In Cases, Check Details HERE

The Kerala government has announced that the people of the state will have to strictly follow the COVID safety protocols in order to stay safe.

"COVID-19 is here to stay, people should learn the skills to live with the virus," this is what experts had said when India was on the verge of the third wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. And, after months, it looks like these words are coming true. COVID cases in India are rising again after witnessing a slight drop. On the hit list, we have Kerala which has reportedly seen a sudden spike in daily cases. According to the reports, a total of 27,218 positive cases and 229 Covid deaths have so far been reported in the state this month. Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government has decided to strictly bring back the curbs which were in place till recently.

Here Is What Is Mandatory Again

In the wake of the rising COVID cases in Kerala, the state government has announced that the people of the state will have to strictly follow the COVID safety protocols in order to stay safe. Take a look at what is mandatory in Kerala right now:

The popular adage 'SMS' is back and so are sanitisers, soap, masks, and social distancing. The state has made it compulsory for everyone to wear masks in public, and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation. The government has ordered that whosoever is not wearing masks while in public or seated in a vehicle will be fined.

The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, India has registered a total of 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country's tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700. The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities. According to the Union Health Minister, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent.

