If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet get it soon. If you’re fully vaccinated you’re less likely to get the coronavirus infection. Breakthrough infections are exceedingly rare in fully vaccinated people says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a report issued on Tuesday. According to the new CDC report breakthrough infections may occur in just 0.01% of all fully vaccinated people. Moreover majority of the people who tested positive after being fully vaccinated are asymptomatic it said. The CDC defines breakthrough infection as testing COVID positive 14 days or more after full vaccination with any