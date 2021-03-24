Infections with viruses such as measles, mumps and meningitis are known to cause hearing loss in infected patients. Now, scientists have also found a strong association between COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus, and hearing loss. The study, published in the International Journal of Audiology, was led by scientists from the University of Manchester and NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC). They reviewed 56 studies that indicated a link between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. As per their estimates, hearing loss was prevalent among 7.6 per cent COVID-19-recovered patients, while the prevalence of tinnitus was 14.8 per cent and vertigo was 7.2 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 during pregnancy can lead to major adverse outcomes like preeclampsia, stillbirth and more

Long-term effects of COVID-19 on auditory system

Based on the study findings, Kevin Munro, Professor of Audiology at The University of Manchester, underscored the urgent need for a carefully conducted clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the auditory system. An ongoing UK study led by Professor Munro is investigating the possible auditory effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among people who have been previously treated in a hospital for the virus. In a recent study led by Professor Munro, over 13 per cent of COVID-19 patients who were discharged from a hospital reported a change in their hearing.

Over the last few months, Professor Munro said he also received numerous emails from people who reported a change in their hearing, or tinnitus after having COVID-19. But the expert didn't know if changes to hearing are directly attributed to COVID-19 or to other factors, such as treatments to deliver urgent care.

Is Tinnitus a symptom of long COVID?

Earlier, a study by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK had suggested that tinnitus, a common condition that causes the perception of noise in the ear and head, could be a symptom of long COVID. The study that involved 3,103 participants from 48 countries found that 40 per cent of those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 simultaneously experience a worsening of their tinnitus. In some participants, the problem was reported to be triggered by developing COVID-19 symptoms. This suggests that tinnitus could be a ‘long COVID’ symptom in some cases, the researchers noted in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

