Infections with viruses such as measles mumps and meningitis are known to cause hearing loss in infected patients. Now scientists have also found a strong association between COVID-19 the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus and hearing loss. The study published in the International Journal of Audiology was led by scientists from the University of Manchester and NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC). They reviewed 56 studies that indicated a link between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. As per their estimates hearing loss was prevalent among 7.6 per cent COVID-19-recovered patients while the prevalence of tinnitus was 14.8 per cent