Omicron Infected Patients May Be Asymptomatic, Some May Experience Mild Symptoms

COVID-19: Individuals Infected With Omicron May Be Asymptomatic, Some Might Experience Mild Symptoms

People infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may experience mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, according to experts. Here are the signs of Omicron to look out for.

After witnessing the devastating consequences of the Delta variant, the world is currently trying to understand another virulent variant of the COVID-19 Omicron. The new strain of the coronavirus is believed to have the potential to drive the next wave of the COVID pandemic. The rapid spread of Omicron in South Africa and other countries has concerned authorities and people alike. The experts have cautioned that Omicron might not be as dangerous as Delta, but it could lead to a huge spike in the numbers, which is why people need to keep their guard up.

People Infected With Omicron May Be Asymptomatic And Experience Mild Symptoms

The emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, according to health experts, is less worrying than that of Delta because the symptoms are mild. Rakesh Mishra, former Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) told PTI, "India has the advantage of a very high rate of 'seropositivity' of 70, 80 per cent, and in big cities more than 90 per cent people already have antibodies."

So far, a total of 33 cases of Omicron have been reported in India with the nature of this new variant. However, experts believe that the high rate of seropositivity of Indians could be another reason for the spread of the new variant. According to Mishra, new variants are bound to emerge, and the newer strains will have mild symptoms but could be more infectious. He further added that people need to practice precautions like wearing the mask, maintaining social distancing and getting vaccinated as there is a possibility that a worse variant may emerge.

However, Look Out For These Symptoms That May Occur If You Are Infected With Omicron

Even though experts believe that people who get infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be asymptomatic, there are a few symptoms that people may notice if they are infected with a new more infectious strain of the coronavirus. Keep a note of the following symptoms of Omicron:

Fatigue

People infected with Omicron might experience fatigue or extreme exhaustion. Overtiredness, low energy, and a strong desire to rest are all symptoms that might disrupt daily activities. However, do check with your doctor as tiredness could be a symptom of another health problem.

Scratchy Throat

According to the South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, omicron may cause a scratchy throat rather than a sore throat.

Mild Fever

Like other variants, individuals infected with Omicron may experience mild to moderate fever. However, fever might go away on its own in this case.

Nights Sweats

Unben Pillay, a general practitioner, listed the symptoms patients were experiencing in another report from the South African Department of Health. Night sweats, he claims, could be warning signs of a novel Omicron variety that appears at night.

Body Ache

Night sweats could be accompanied by body aches, according to South Africa's doctor, Unben Pillay.

Dry Cough

According to experts, one of the prominent symptoms of Omicron is a dry cough. However, this was a common symptom of other variants as well.

(with inputs from agencies)