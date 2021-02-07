India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 673542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries. Till February 7 8 am a total of 57.75 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. Total Number Of Sessions Conducted So Far The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 5304546 healthcare workers and 470776 frontline