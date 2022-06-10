COVID-19 Ups Your Risk Of Psychiatric Disorders: Study

Psychiatric issues Not the virus per se but its long-term effects include anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, concentration issues, fatigue, appetite loss, sleep disorders and delirium. These need to be tackled carefully and should be counselled well with the help of a mental health expert.

Months later, COVID infection creates the risk of mental diseases: Study.

The country's corona infection figures (for the last week) are a significant concern. Once again, after February-March, the daily cases are going above 4000. However, if we look at the daily data for the last 24 hours, there has been a slight decrease in patients compared to the previous day. Despite all this, the re-growth of active cases poses a challenge to the health department. Along with the corona infection, other health problems caused by it also come to the fore as a cause of significant troubles.

Increasing Risk Of Mental Diseases

Meanwhile, a team of researchers studying corona infection found that people can have psychiatric disorders within a month of disease with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Experts say that COVID-19 increases not only physical but also mental health complications. This example proves that COVID-19 should not be considered a respiratory tract infection.

What Was Found In The Study?

In a study published in the World Psychiatry Journal, researchers studied data from 46,610 people. The condition of the patients was examined between 21 to 120 days after diagnosis of COVID-19 and again between 120 and 365 days. On this basis, experts said that the rate of developing the mental disorder in COVID-19 patients was 3.8 per cent. Therefore, this problem can increase if this is not taken care of in time.

Psychiatric Disorders

Researchers from the US-based Oregon State University (OSU) found in a study that COVID-19 promotes psychiatric disorders in the infected. Within a month of infection, some people may start noticing problems. But on the other hand, if these are not taken care of in time, the risk of developing a mental disorder increases by about 25 per cent in four months.

50% Surge In Corona Cases

Health experts have appealed to take precautions regarding the surge in the cases of infection in the country for the last few days. Statistics show that Mumbai alone has seen a 50 per cent jump in corona cases during the previous five days.

Conclusion

Due to mental illness, the recovery rate from COVID-19 can also be affected. On this basis, experts have appealed to take special care of mental health in COVID-19 patients. In addition, experts say that all people should keep taking measures to prevent corona infection.