The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to float a global tender for four crore vaccine doses. UP has a massive target of vaccinating about nine crore people in the 18-44 age group according to initial assessments undertaken by the state health department. According to the government spokesman A decision in this regard has been taken by the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination programme implementation. We need vaccines to be able to cater to this large chunk of people. The tender will be in addition to orders of 50 lakh Covid-19 doses each placed by the state