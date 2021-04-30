The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to float a global tender for four crore vaccine doses. UP has a massive target of vaccinating about nine crore people in the 18-44 age group, according to initial assessments undertaken by the state health department. According to the government spokesman, “A decision in this regard has been taken by the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination programme implementation. We need vaccines to be able to cater to this large chunk of people.” The tender will be in addition to orders of 50 lakh Covid-19 doses, each placed by the state government to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India. Also Read - Revised Home Isolation For Mild COVID-19 Cases Released: Read It All Here

Global tender will meet the huge demand for vaccines in state

Officials pointed out that while registrations for the vaccination have begun, the global tender was urgently needed in wake of the huge demand. They also said that the UP Medical Supplies Corporation will place the tender in a day or two. Stating that vaccination was a potent tool against the pandemic virus, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,23,50,426 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to people in the state. Of these, 22,26,942 are fully vaccinated. This includes health and front-line workers besides civilians. In terms of age group, 46,29,191 doses were given to people in the 45 to 60 years age group while 42,73,884 were given to those who are 60 plus.

Yogi asks Ayush doctors to join fight against COVID-19 in UP

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all Ayush practitioners to join the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In a virtual interaction with Ayush practitioners, late on Thursday evening, Yogi Adityanath said that they should provide treatment to Covid patients. Ayush doctors have been asked to coordinate with local administration and the Integrated Command and Control Centre to create awareness and offer treatment. "There are currently 2.52 lakh people in home isolation and doctors of Ayush, homeopathy and Unani should be given access to them to give them consultation. The Ayush department should distribute kadha in every home," the Chief Minister said.

Homeopathy and Unani doctors for each district

He further said that a team comprising Ayush, Homeopathy and Unani doctors should be set up in each district and this team should give advice on health to people. They should also be linked with tele-consultation services. As part of these services, they should tell people about the simple treatment options against Covid-19 which are available to them. Yogi Adityanath said that in the present time, it was necessary to make people aware of the benefits of Ayush. He also emphasized on the role of yoga in making one free of illness and said that Ayush doctors should tell people how their immunity can be boosted. In 2020, an ‘Ayush Kawach’ app had been launched by the government. The Chief Minister said that the app can be used to benefit people now.

Ban on social, political activities in containment zones

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious activities have been banned at least for the next 14 days in Covid containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect. UP chief secretary R K Tiwari issued a government order asking the districts administration to ensure compliance. Weddings should be permitted with not more than 50 guests and the last rites must not have more than 20 people. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurant and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places should also be closed in these areas, the order added. Although the government has not used the term lockdown, the instructions issued by Tiwari are similar to many of those in force last year.

