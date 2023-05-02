live

Covid-19 In Endemic Stage: India Reports 3,325 New Cases, Active Cases Drop To 44,175

India has logged 3,325 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Scroll down to know more about what the virus is doing globally at the moment.

Coronavirus Live Blog, May 02, 2023: In the last 24 hours, India has reported a major drop in daily coronavirus cases. According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, the country has logged a total of 3,325 new cases of coronavirus infection, while the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246. The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated on Tuesday. The present COVID tally in India stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996).

Although cases are seeing a downward trend in India, the experts have cautioned that the virus is mutating, and therefore everyone should take proper precautions in order to stay safe from catching the infection. The sudden surge in India a few weeks back was reported due to the massive spread of the highly contagious Arcturus strain of COVID-19. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), this variant is capable of spreading faster than all the variants that are currently circulating globally.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID-19 developments in India and from around the world.

