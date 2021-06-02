As India fights the biggest health challenge amid a steady rise in coronavirus cases from across the states, numbers of infected children are also on the rise. Covid-19 in children has become a new cause of concern for the health experts after scientists suggested that the probability of the virus infection is expected to rise more among the kids in its third wave of attack. Also Read - Coronavirus Is Changing Behaviour, May Affect Children More, Warns VK Paul

Earlier, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, V.K. Paul had warned that the virus is changing its behaviour which can become a reason for the infection to affect the kids more. Addressing a media briefing on Covid-19 in Delhi, VK Paul said a National Expert Group (NEG) has been formed to review the infection in children and approach the pandemic in a renewed way to strengthen the nation's preparedness. "While we have been systematically reviewing scientific developments in this area, the National Expert Group has been formed to take an updated view of the situation."

8,000 Kids From 1 District Test COVID Positive

At a time when Maharashtra is already dealing with the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, as many as 8,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in a very short span, in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, estimating about 10% of the total number of cases in the district.

Taking the deteriorating situation under cognizance, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has announced that the state is bracing for the third wave which is expected to hit the kids more than any other age group.

“In May alone 8,000 kids got positive. This is worrying,” district chief Rajendra Bhosale was quoted as saying. Stressing on the preparedness of the state to face another wave of the delay virus attack, he further added, “During the second wave, there was a shortage of beds and oxygen. So, we need to avoid that during the third wave and hence need to fully prepare ourselves.”

Most Children Who Contract COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic

Addressing the media through a social platform, VK Paul stated that the Covid-19 in children is often asymptomatic and rarely requires hospitalisation, however, said that changes in epidemiological dynamics or viral behaviour can change the situation and increase the prevalence of infection.

“The virus may change its behaviour in the paediatric population. The impact of Covid-19 may increase in children. The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We’re pushing preparedness. “No undue burden has been placed on paediatric care infrastructure so far. However, it is possible that 2 per cent to 3 per cent of children who get infected may need hospitalisation,” he said.

COVID-19 In Children: What Are The Common Symptoms?

Even though it is most likely that kids won’t show any symptoms after getting infected with COVID-19, some common symptoms may help the parents to help save the kids from the infection from turning fatal.

In one form, symptoms like infection, cough, fever and pneumonia may occur, followed in some cases by hospitalisation.

In the second case, he said, after 2-6 weeks of getting Covid-19, which may mostly be asymptomatic, a small proportion of children may show symptoms like fever, body rash, and inflammation of eyes or conjunctivitis, breathing troubles, diarrhoea, vomiting and so on.

“It may not remain restricted like pneumonia affecting lungs. It spreads to various parts of the body. This is called Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. This is a post-Covid-19 symptom,” VK Paul was quoted as saying.