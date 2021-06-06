India is currently witnessing a dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases from across the states. The second wave of coronavirus has ravaged the country. According to the experts a new wave — the 3rd COVID-19 wave may hit India soon and this time the kids will be most affected. Following the speculations the government has come out with guidelines for the care and protection of the children affected by COVID-19 and fixed responsibilities for the states district magistrates police Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. 9346 Children Have Lost Their Parents To COVID-19 In a letter to