The hot summer months are here and the COVID-19 pandemic still has the entire world in its grip. Despite stringent measures by countries, this virus still threatens almost all nations of the world. Now with easing of lockdown restrictions, it is all the more important to be extra vigilant and practice all the precautionary measures diligently. You need to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands with soap and water and face masks. But with summer here, the last may be difficult for most people. The hot and sultry weather makes you sweat and having a mask on may not be the most comfortable thing in the world. But, yet, it is necessary if you want to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay. There is enough evidence that says that you need to wear a face mask to prevent transmission. So, how do you deal with the stifling health and yet wear one? Here are a few things that may help you. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 4,56,183 as death toll reaches 14,476

Go for a light fabric mask

There are all kinds of face masks in the market now. With many companies jumping in with solutions, now you have many options that you can choose from. Get a mask that is light and easy to wear. A fabric mask is the best for the summer seasons. It offers you the protection you need and also helps you breathe easily without feeling suffocated. Get one where the inner layer is made of cotton fabric. Also Read - Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19: Why sportspersons are more at risk of infection

Carry a spare

In summer, you sweat a lot. If you are wearing a face mask, it will definitely become damp with your sweat. This will reduce its efficacy to shield you. So, if you are out in this hot weather, carry spare masks. If the one you are wearing becomes damp, change it. This will keep you safe. Also Read - Patanjali's Coronil Kit: Ingredients, dosage and price of the Ayurvedic drug that promises to cure COVID-19 in a week

Take a break

Wearing a mask in summer may feel suffocating. The feeling may get worse if you suffer from any breathing problems. So, if you find yourself finding it difficult to breathe, take a short break. If you are walking down the street, stop and find a place where there is no one around. Once you are sure that you are alone in your street corner, sanitise your hands with an alcohol-based rub and lift your mask a little to uncover your nose. This will help you breathe better and you will also be able to cool off a little.

Drink water

In summer, you sweat a lot, and this leads to loss of fluid from your body. So be sure to drink a lot of water to replenish the lost fluids. Around 8 to 10 glass of water a day is enough depending on your activity level. This sweating coupled with suffocation from wearing a face mask, may sometimes give you a heat stroke. If you feel dizzy, get help. Till help comes, find a secluded spot, sanitise your hands and remove your mask.

Practice social distancing

Face masks are necessary, and you need to wear them to keep the infection at bay. But doing this constantly may be difficult in summer. So, to give yourself a break, practice social distancing. If you keep a minimum of 6 feet distance from other people, you can take short breaks by pulling down your mask over your nose and taking a few cool breathes. But remember to sanitise your hands first before doing do.