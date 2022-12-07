US COVID-19 Surge: 114,000 Children Infected In Four Weeks

Many countries are witnessing another round of surge in COVID cases among which it has been the worst for US.

The United States has been witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the data reported by hospitals to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with rising cases, there is also a rise in hospitalizations and COVID positivity at the national level. Most states have seen hospitalizations increase in the past two weeks. In California and New Mexico, these increases have been especially pronounced. There has been a spike in cases in states like Los Angeles of 75 per cent and also in New Mexico. Aside from that, about 114000 children have also been infected with COVID in the last four weeks, say reports. Officials have added up the numbers and they state that more than 15 million children have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. This data has been presented by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

Unfortunately, the USA is not the only country witnessing a surge.

COVID Cases In Australia

According to the predictions by an expert, about 500,000 Australians have currently been infected with COVID-19. As per the most recent data from the Health Department, more than 14,000 infections were reported every day during the month of November. The real numbers are likely to be even higher than the numbers that have been predicted.

COVID Cases In India

As per the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases pertaining to coronavirus in India have declined considerably to 4,255. However, the country did record 166 new coronavirus infections, Currently, the total number of COVID cases is 4.46 crore. The death toll has seen a recent spike with five fatalities three of which are from Kerala. The other two deaths have been reported from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. This is the data from the last 24 hours.