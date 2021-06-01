Do not let your everyday life overwhelm you. Take one-step at a time and accept help from your loved ones.

We have all heard of the phrase ‘The Straw that Broke the Camel’s Back’. It has a lot to do with that last straw that can overturn events, mindsets, and relationships to name a few. During the recent pandemic, we are observing something similar in almost all households, where the emotional, physical and mental pressure is becoming too much to handle. In a nutshell, this kind of mental breakdown is what is now commonly known as the ‘pandemic behavioural fatigue’. This pandemic behavioural fatigue is an aftermath of all the covid related cautions, news consumption and the discussions that dominate our daily lives. Also Read - Mutation of Indian COVID-19 variant: Virulent hybrid strain emerges in Vietnam, contains characteristics of UK, India variants

SYMPTOMS OF PANDEMIC BEHAVIOURAL FATIGUE

Some of the most common signs of pandemic behavioural fatigue are sadness, helplessness, exhaustion, frustration, loneliness, demotivation, nervousness and irritability to name a few. This behavioural fatigue is serious and often has irreversible effects on the person’s physical and mental health. Also Read - Roche's Antibody Cocktail To Treat Mild to Moderate Covid-19 Infection Shows Promising Results: Reports

TIPS TO AVOID THIS CONDITION

Here are some prevention measures that can help. Also Read - After Black, White and Yellow Fungus, Aspergillosis Infection Cases Reported In India Post Covid Recovery

Get Your Facts Right

In this time of social media and on-demand news, it is easy to be swept away by the wave of information that hits us on a daily basis. While it is important to stay informed, too much of the news can lead to negativity that can culminate into fear and anxiety. By limiting your news intake to a specific time per day and mixing it up with factual and positive elements, you can prevent the anxiousness from brewing and tipping over your mental health.

Plan Your Financials

The pandemic has affected many jobs, businesses and household incomes. If you are among the lucky ones who still has a job or hasn’t undergone a major pay cut, then it is apt to use this time to plan your finances and have that extra money for the rainy days. By planning your finances effectively, you will be at top of your household economic condition and will have one less thing to worry about during this pandemic.

Set Boundaries/Rules

While working from home and taking up copious amounts of responsibilities, it is easy to drown in the pool of work and chores. Remote working has notoriously paved the way for non-paid overworking culture where people are unable to differentiate their work hours from their home hours. In order to salvage your mental health, you must set boundaries. You are entitled to take care of yourself and even if that means saying ‘no’, then so be it.

Prioritise

An empty vessel cannot fill others up. While fulfilling responsibilities towards your family, work and the society is a given, it is vital that you prioritise yourself first and take care of your mental and physical well-being. Make time for activities that you enjoy and carve out a significant ‘me-time’ in the 24 hours you give to others.

Pay Attention to Your Physical Health

Working out releases endorphins that are great mood uplifters. By engaging in a daily workout session you are not only amping your physical health but also your mental-wellness and keeping the behavioural fatigue at bay.

Do not let your everyday life overwhelm you. Take one-step at a time and accept help from your loved ones to be a better version of yourself during these tough times.

(This article is authored by Dr Malini Saba, Founder & Chairman, Saba Group)