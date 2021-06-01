We have all heard of the phrase ‘The Straw that Broke the Camel’s Back’. It has a lot to do with that last straw that can overturn events mindsets and relationships to name a few. During the recent pandemic we are observing something similar in almost all households where the emotional physical and mental pressure is becoming too much to handle. In a nutshell this kind of mental breakdown is what is now commonly known as the ‘pandemic behavioural fatigue’. This pandemic behavioural fatigue is an aftermath of all the covid related cautions news consumption and the discussions that dominate