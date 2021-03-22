“Remain alert” - the Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday underlined the need to stay alert amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival. The Health Minister also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases. “There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms” Jain told reporters. Follow COVID Appropriate Behavior During Holi He also urged the