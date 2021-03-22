“Remain alert” – the Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday underlined the need to stay alert amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival. Also Read - Women with this condition are more likely to contract Covid-19

The Health Minister also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

"There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms," Jain told reporters.

Follow COVID Appropriate Behavior During Holi

He also urged the people to follow COVID appropriate behavior during Holi on March 28-29. The health minister had on Sunday said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing, and the recent spike in fresh coronavirus cases will also be contained soon.

Delhi reported over 800 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday. The active cases stand at 3,618. The positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day, according to a bulletin.

The 823 new infections have pushed the COVID-19 tally in the national capital to 6,47,984, whereas 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 813 new cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday, and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Five States Recorded Sudden Jump In Active Cases of Coronavirus

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. India saw 46,951 new cases being registered in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases. Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.

India’s total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646 comprising 2.87 per cent of India’s total infections. A net rise of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.