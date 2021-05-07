The unprecedented surge following the second wave of Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in India. The country is reporting more than 4 lakh daily new coronavirus cases, and hospitals are reeling under the shortage of ICU beds and oxygen supply. Amid the shortages and increasing cases, the best way to mitigate the risk to following precautions and focus on rebuilding muscle, immunity, and energy levels naturally. The Centre recently took to Twitter under the handle mygovindia to list food items that could help build immunity amid Covid surge. Also Read - Coronavirus 2nd Wave: Andhra Police Traces Missing Oxygen Tanker, Saves 400 COVID-19 Patients

Govt Shared List Of Natural Immunity Boosters Amid Covid Crisis

Studies have shown that your health and immunity is directly dependent on the food you eat. The government has listed some food items on its Twitter handle, which can help you boost your immunity amid the Covid crisis. Here is the list shared: Also Read - Dermatitis Reported In 2/3rd Population: Know How It Is Connected With Covid-19

Make sure to include at least 5 servings of coloured fruits and vegetables to get adequate vitamins and minerals into your system.

Include a small amount of dark chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa – it will help you get rid of anxiety.

Drink turmeric milk at least once a day to boost immunity.

Also, most people suffer from loss of smell, taste, and difficulty in swallowing at some point of the pandemic, it is important to eat soft foods at small intervals may retain muscle mass. Adding amchoor to the food is also recommended.

Whole grains like ragi, oats and amaranth are advised.

Good sources of protein such as chicken, fish, eggs, paneer, soy, nuts, and seeds.

Healthy fats like walnuts, almonds, olive oil and mustard oil.

Why Is It Important To Boost Immunity ?

The immune system consists of a complex collection of cells, processes and chemicals that helps our body defend itself against foreign pathogens. Keeping your immune system healthy is key to prevent yourself from infection and disease. While the immune system is also active, its activity is enhanced if a person is infected with a virus, and that can be done only with strong immunity.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, dietary approaches to achieve a healthy microbiota and protect against infections. Including the proper foods in your diet can better defend the body against bacteria and viruses if infected. While a healthy diet could be an important factor should the person be infected with the coronavirus, however, there is more research required.

The government has also advised the people against following unscientific home remedies to cure Covid-19, or its symptoms as the rising cases in the country create panic among people. The advisory issued by the government also suggested that people should do regular physical activity and breathing exercise to reduce the risk. Also, people should keep taking precautions, including washing their hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.