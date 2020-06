Social distancing is one of the ways by which you can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep yourself safe.

It doesn’t look like the COVID-19 pandemic will end anytime soon. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s death rate is around 3.1 per cent and the recovery rate is more than 20 per cent. The government claims that this is better than most other countries and it may be due to the success of the lockdown as well as the national containment strategy. The average number of days it took for cases to double in the country was 9.1 days. But now the daily growth rate of the virus has dipped to 6 per cent. As of now, Maharashtra tops in terms of COVID-19 patients with more than 50,567active cases, followed by 25,002 active cases in New Delhi and 20,681active cases in Tamil Nadu. While some states have decided to go in for further lockdown, others have decided to lift restrictions. Places like shopping malls, offices, restaurants and places of worship are opening and, therefore, to keep everyone safe and prevent the spread of the disease, the government has issued certain guidelines. Take a look. Also Read - COVID-19: When And how can you meet family and friends?

Guidelines for shopping malls

When stepping out to visit a shopping mall, keep these things in mind. Also Read - Toilet flushing can spread COVID-19 faster in air: Know the right etiquette of using washrooms

The entrance of every mall should have a hand sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening provisions for customers.

Only asymptomatic customers or visitors should be allowed inside the malls.

People with masks only should be allowed to enter the malls. Face masks must be worn at all times inside the mall.

Posters on preventive measures about COVID-19 must be displayed prominently at the malls.

Staggering of visitors should be done as far as possible.

Enough manpower must be deployed by the Mall Management to ensure social distancing norms inside the malls.

There must be separate entry and exits for visitors as well as for workers.

Also Read - COVID-19 cases soar in India: Why is there a sudden spike?

Guidelines for restaurants, hotels, hospitality units

The following are the guidelines you need to follow when visiting restaurants or hotels.

Takeaways should be encouraged and food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the customer’s door.

They should not handover the food packet directly to the customer.

The entrance to the hostel or restaurant should have sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic staff and patrons should be allowed inside the hotels.

Sufficient manpower should be deployed by restaurant management to ensure social distancing norms.

Customers must maintain social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant.

Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins should be encouraged.

In the buffet service, social distancing norms among patrons should also be followed.

Guidelines for places of worship

According to the government, only people wearing face masks must be allowed inside places of worship. Also, take a look at the other guidelines

Shoes or footwear should be preferably taken off inside own vehicle.

People need to wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering places of worship.

Inside the temples, seating arrangement should be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

Touching of statues or idols / holy books should be avoided as far as possible.

In such places, large gatherings or congregation are prohibited.

Recorded devotional music or songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Guidelines for workplace

Individuals coming to workplace must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible. And follow these guidelines

Use of face covers/masks mandatory at workplace.

Practice of frequent hand washing with soap at least for 40-60 seconds must be followed at workplace.

Respiratory etiquettes should be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

Tips for social distancing everywhere

Social distancing is one of the ways by which you can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep yourself safe. Check out these common guidelines which you need to follow everywhere.