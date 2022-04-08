COVID-19 Fourth Wave: XE COVID Variant Spreads 10% Faster Than Omicron, 15 Symptoms of The Virus So Far

irrespective of whether the virus mutant has reached India or not, it is important to understand some of the symptoms. Read on to know everything.

A new COVID mutant XE is the new cause of worry for the global health officials as experts believe that it could be around 10 per cent more transmissible than other Omicron mutations. XE is not a new variant, it is a recombinant of two of the most contagious strains of Omicron variant of COVID-19, namely BA.1 and BA.2. Which means, the XE is not a new variant but a combination of two highly infectious and dangerous which are already under the radar of the global health body.

Omicron is so far the most mutated version of the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. It has over 32 mutations in its spike protein which helps it bind better with the cells present in the body of the individuals who have received vaccine doses against the virus infection. With its unique characteristics, Omicron which was detected in South Africa in November 2021, has now become the dominant COVID strain globally. Talking about the XE variant, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the latest mutant may be more transmissible than the previous ones.

However, the XE mutant is formed using the two BA.1 and BA.2 and was first reported from the UK on January 19. According to the reports, a few hundred sequences have been reported so far.

Why Should One Worry?

Every type of viruses which are present in the environment, mutate continuously, they possess this feature of forming new variants with mutations. So is the case of the COVID-19 virus. The virus has mutated many times after being detected in 2019, in Chinese city Wuhan. Omicron is also one of the mutations, but the cause of worry lies in its spike protein which makes it 10 per cent more transmissible than all the other strains of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.

Another cause of worry can lie in the fact that XE mutant is also capable of escaping the COVID tests which are available right now, some patients have also stated that they had no symptoms when infected by this virus variant. Currently, the virus is driving cases in the UK, however, it is also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. Apart from these countries, India has also reportedly found the XE strain in some of is samples. Mumbai health authorities said that they have detected XE mutant in some patients. However, the country's health ministry have stated that no such reports have been received by them and people should not start panicking.

New COVID Variant XE Symptoms

So, it is clear that there is no immediate reasons to get worries about the XE mutant for India. But, irrespective of whether the virus mutant has reached India or not, it is important to understand some of the symptoms which are primarily associated with the XE mutant. Take a look at some of the COVID-19 symptoms which you should never ignore, at any cost:

Extreme fatigue Dizziness Headaches Sore throat Heart ailment Fever Palpitation Loss of smell and taste A blocked or runny nose Sneezing Difficulty in breathing Body ache Loss of appetite Diarrhoea Feeling sick for many days