COVID-19 Fourth Wave: WHO Lists 3 Possible Ways Coronavirus Might Evolve In Coming Years

At a time when several countries are back to fighting the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, after a long pause, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has penned down three possible ways the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 will evolve in the future. The global health body also explained the key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic.

During a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the virus will keep evolving, however, the severity will lower with the status of vaccination and natural immunity. "Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, but the severity of the disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection," Tedros was quoted as saying.

Possible Ways COVID Virus Will Evolve

The WHO Chief divided the possible ways the virus will evolve in the upcoming days into three categories:

Base-Case Scenario

According to the WHO Chief, the first scenario consists of the severity of the virus. Tedros says that the virus will cause less severe outbreaks with periodic spikes in transmission as immunity wanes. In this scenario, the countries might feel the need for booster doses, especially for those who are at high-risk. Under this scenario, the COVID virus will fall into a seasonal pattern, which will see peaks only in the colder months, very much similar to influenza.

Best Case Scenario

The second one is a best-case scenario. In this, the future variants of COVID-19 will be significantly less severe, causing less number of infections and lower hospitalisation rates. The people will also have protection from all the severe diseases for a long-lasting time, without the need for future boosting. There will be no requirement for any changes to the existing vaccines against the virus too.

Worst-Case Scenario

In the worst-case scenario, the WHO chief said that the world will see the emergence of more virulent, highly transmissible and deadly virus variants. In this scenario, most of the vaccines against COVID will be less effective and immunity from severe diseases and death would wane rapidly. Explaining what will happen in this case, Tedros said that this scenario will also see the requirement of an updated version of the current COVID vaccines and a broad campaign for booster shots for all the people who fall under the vulnerable category.

What Can Be Done?

The WHO Chief said that everything can be managed with well-planned strategies. These include:

All the countries must continue or increase virus surveillance capabilities to allow for early warning signs of significant changes in the virus. The global health body also called for an improvement in the detection process of patients suffering from long COVID. This way the authorities can help in tracking and reducing long-term disability after the pandemic has ended. Countries also must continue to do diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2, which helps identify individual cases and guide community-level decision making. WHO also urged the countries to compulsory track the evolution of the COVID virus evolution within animal populations.

Meanwhile, India logged 1,225 new COVID-19 infection cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the country to 4,30,25,775, while the active cases dipped to 13,672. This comes at a time when the global COVID cases are seeing a surge over the past few days, primarily due to the highly contagious BA.2 Omicron variant which has heavy mutations in its spike protein, which makes it easier for the strain to infect the fully vaccinated individuals as well.