COVID-19 Fourth Wave Symptoms: New Warning Signs of Coronavirus To Watch Out For

According to the experts and health officials, the fourth wave of COVID-19 has so far seen a good number of people with stomach-related health issues.

The fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19 are getting stronger day by day as many countries across the world face a sudden spike in their daily infection cases. After experiencing a steep fall in the numbers, countries including China, South Korea, France, and the US, are back in grip of the COVID-19. Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had confirmed that the current dominant strain is the newly detected BA.2 Omicron subvariant, which poses a high risk even for fully vaccinated individuals. This is mainly due to the 32 mutations which are present in its spike protein.

New Set of COVID-19 Symptoms To Watch Out For

As Omicron subvariant BA.2 or the Stealth Omicron is spreading rapidly across the globe, experts have shared new symptoms and their sequence that the fourth wave might have in its bucket for us. Addressing a press conference, the WHO stated that symptoms associated with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant are mostly mild and don't lead to hospitalisations. However, it is important to track these warning signs, as early as possible to avoid any unwanted circumstances.

According to the experts and health officials, the fourth wave of COVID-19 has so far seen a good number of people with stomach-related health issues. Some of these may include - Diarrhoea, Bloating, etc. The experts also shared the sequence of the symptoms.

Symptom 01: Fever And Fatigue First

The first symptom that one may experience when down with BA.2 Omicron variant is fever, followed by fatigue. According to the experts, an infected individual may also face trouble swallowing or a sore throat.

Symptom 02: Persistent Cough Can Trouble You Next

The very next symptom that you may experience after fever and fatigue is a persistent cough. According to the experts, unlike other flu diseases, COVID-19 doesn't lead to wet cough, it is usually a dry cough that persists for days. Experts also warned that a persistent cough often leads to a scratchy, sore, and painful throat.

Symptom 03: Muscle Ache

Body pain or muscle ache is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 infection which has been reported by almost all patients. Body pain is also listed as one of the symptoms of Long-COVID.

Symptom 04: Vomiting or Stomach Related Issues

A new symptom that has been noticed in recent cases is nausea or vomiting. According to the experts, the fourth wave of COVID-19 can bring along a set of serious stomach-related health issues.

When To Visit A Doctor?

It is advisable to visit a doctor as soon as one notices the symptoms associated with the COVID-19 infection. However, some of the warning signs that may give you a red alarm that your infection is getting worse, are:

Difficulty in breathing. Dip in oxygen saturation levels. Chest pain or feeling like someone is hammering on your chest. Brain fog or confusion. Change in the skin colour, especially near the nails, and lips area. Dehydration.