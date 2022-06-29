live

COVID-19 Fourth Wave Scare: India Reports 14,506 New Cases, 30 Deaths In One Day

COVID-19 Fourth Wave: Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

Meanwhile, the national capital has registered 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 14,506 new cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the country's total tally to 4,34,33, 345. The country has also logged 30 deaths according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. According to the latest reports, India's active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent.

Delhi's total COVID tally now stands at 19,32,900 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 26,260.

