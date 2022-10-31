live

COVID-19 Fourth Wave: Omicron Variant XBB Can Infect Fully Vaccinated Individuals, Experts Warn of New Symptoms

The most common symptoms that have been reported by the patients infected with the XBB variant are - diarrhea, fever, chills, extreme fatigue, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste, etc.

Just at a time when things were gradually going back to normalcy, reports of another virulent sub-lineage of the Omicron - XBB variant have left experts worried. The newly detected variant of Omicron is capable of infecting those who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from another COVID variant infection recently. Experts believe that the XBB omicron variant may also have an impact on how well monoclonal antibody treatments work in preventing COVID-19 spread.

