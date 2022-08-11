live

COVID-19 Fourth Wave: More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Detected In Delhi, Infects Even Those With Antibodies

More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 Detected In Delhi

A more transmissible and lethal Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 has been detected in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. Follow this space to stay updated with all the health news from in and around India.

Health News LIVE Blog | Welcome to the LIVE platform of TheHealthSite.com.

A more transmissible and lethal new sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in Delhi, officials said. The new sub-variant of Omicron has been identified as BA.2.75. This sub-variant of Omicron contains over 48 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which helps it to infect individuals who are fully vaccinated against the virus. According to the reports, almost 90 samples which were sent for testing had the BA.2.75 sub-variant. peaking to the media, the officials said, "This Omicron variant is spreading faster and likely escaping immunity from previous infection and vaccination."

Meanwhile, Delhi has logged a total of 2,445 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 6. The positivity rate climbed to 15.41 per cent and seven people have died due to the disease.

TRENDING NOW

Follow this space to stay updated with all the health news from in and around India.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES