COVID-19 Fourth Wave In Delhi: Positivity Rate On Rise, Capital Ramps Up Measures To Tackle Spike

As cases are rising again in the city, the government has already started to speed up measures to tackle any upcoming spike in the city. Here is what the state is doing.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has seen a total of 1,375 new cases of COVID-19 infections. Delhi's total tally now stands at 19,15,905. Meanwhile, the city has also reported the death of at least 15 people, taking the positivity rate to 7.01 per cent. Looking at the numbers, and the rising positivity rate, should we be worried about the possible fourth wave of COVID-19?

COVID on The Rise: Should You Be Worried?

Even though cases are rising exponentially in Delhi, the state government hasn't implemented the graded response action plan (GRAP) into action yet as hospital admissions are low. According to the experts, the current surge in the cases is not due to a new variant of the virus, it is being triggered by the people's behaviour toward following safety protocols. Speaking to the media, the experts said, "A possible reason behind the rising Covid cases in Delhi could be people getting complacent to the virus and not taking precautions."

Delhi Ramps Up Measures To Tackle Spike

Delhi was among the worst-hit states in the first and the second wave of COVID-19. As cases are rising again in the city, the government has already started to speed up measures to tackle any upcoming spike in the city. Here is what the state is doing:

Medicines restocked More people deployed to check home isolation cases Aggressive contact tracing to identify affected areas Issued an order to increase the number of teams for managing COVID cases

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Delhi to "proactively" detect the prevalence of any new variant amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city.

Underlining the need for enhanced testing coupled with a focus on the strategy of testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating to successfully fight the Covid pandemic, the L-G directed officials to ensure genome sequencing of the cases being reported to detect if there any new variant has emerged.

(With inputs from PTI)

