COVID-19 Fourth Wave Fear Grips India To Lumpy Skin Diseases In Gurugram: Top Health News of The Day

Monkeypox to COVID-19 and lumpy skin disease, the world is in the grip of several virus outbreaks. Take a quick look at what made headlines today.

COVID Vaccine For Kids: Novavax Gets Authorisation For Emergency Use

In a recent development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expanded emergency use authorisation for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine Adjuvanted for adolescents aged between 12-17 years. "Having more vaccine options for use in both adults and adolescents, like the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted will hopefully help increase vaccination rates, particularly as we prepare for ongoing surges of COVID-19 with the start of fall and the back-to-school season," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax in a company statement.

COVID-19 Updates: Delhi Reports 942 New Cases

In the latest report, the national capital's health department has stated that Delhi on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent. No new death has been reported due to the disease. On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,109 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease.

Lumpy Skin Disease In India: Gurugram Bans Transport of Cattle

Over 7,300 cattle have died so far due to 'lumpy skin disease' in eight states including one union territory. The lumpy skin disease is an extremely contagious viral disease that mainly affects cattle. It can cause severe fever, and nodules on the skin of the cattle and then lead to death. Speaking to the media, the states' health officials said that the first case of LSD was reported in Gujarat and it has spread to eight states/union territories now. According to the reports, over 1.85 cattle have been affected so far and more than 7,300 cattle have died since the outbreak of the disease in July.

