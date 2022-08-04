live

COVID-19 Fourth Wave: Delhi's Infection Tally Breaches 2,000-Mark With 5 Deaths, Positivity Rate At 11.64%

Delhi COVID Updates: The national capital has logged over 2,073 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 infection. Follow this space for all the news updates from in and around India.

Delhi reports a surge in COVID cases: The national capital on Wednesday registered a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The city saw a significant single-day rise with 2,073 cases. According to the daily bulletin shared by the health department, Delhi also reported the death of five people during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate of the city now stands at 11.64 per cent, the highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent.

