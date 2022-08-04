Health News LIVE | Welcome to the LIVE Blog section of TheHealthSite.com. Scroll down to know what is happening around the world.
Delhi reports a surge in COVID cases: The national capital on Wednesday registered a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The city saw a significant single-day rise with 2,073 cases. According to the daily bulletin shared by the health department, Delhi also reported the death of five people during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate of the city now stands at 11.64 per cent, the highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent.
Know more about how the COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc globally and other health-related news in the LIVE Blog section below.