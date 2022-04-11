COVID-19 Fourth Wave: Coronavirus Has Not Gone Away, It Is Changing Forms, Remain Vigilant, Says PM Modi

According to the latest reports, the highly virulent XE variant has reached India and the first case was confirmed from Mumbai.

"COVID has not gone away and it is evolving quickly to come up with new forms," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the common people via a video conference, PM Modi cautioned people to not let their guards down as the virus is a "bahurupiya" (one that changes form). This comes at a time when India is witnessing a steep rise in daily COVID cases.

"Corona (COVID-19 pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccines) were administered, which surprised the world. This has been made possible due to your support," he said. PM Modi also said that the virus is very deceptive and we have to remain vigilant against this.

COVID Making A Comeback In India?

As cases of the new XE variant - a recombinant of two sub-variants of the Omicron COVID variant, namely BA.1 and BA.2 is circulating across the countries, health officials in India also cautioned people against showing any kind of leniency towards following COVID protocols. According to the latest reports, the highly virulent XE variant has reached India and the first case was confirmed from Mumbai. A 67-year-old man tested positive for the XE mutant of Omicron. The new mutant - first detected in the UK - may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, World Health Organisation had said last week.

Meanwhile, India registered 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058. The latest data also added that the country's total death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities. National capital, Delhi too reported a slight surge in daily cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

