COVID-19 Fourth Wave Approaching? Daily Cases In Delhi Cross 1,000 Mark, Positivity Rate at 6.50%

In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the country has logged over 8,822 new COVID-19 cases of the deadly infection, and 15 fatalities.

Are we heading towards the fourth wave of COVID-19? In the last 24 hours, the national capital has registered a total of 1,118 new cases of coronavirus infection, a rise of 82 per cent from the previous day, with a positivity rate of 6.50 per cent. According to the reports, two people died on Tuesday due to the complications of the disease.

Tuesday's COVID tally is the highest since May 10 this year when the national capital had recorded 1,118 cases, with a positivity rate of 4.38 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent. Are these sudden jumps in cases a sign of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the state?

The IIT Kanpur researchers had previously predicted that the fourth wave of coronavirus will hit the country in June- July and will see a peak in August. "The fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022," the researchers said in their study report.

India Fights COVID Surge

In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the country has logged over 8,822 new COVID-19 cases of the deadly infection, and 15 fatalities. India's total COVID tally now stands at 4,32,45,517, while the death toll rose to 5,24,792. The country saw an increase of 3,089 active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the health ministry said.

"The Covid-19 numbers today are 2,228 higher than the numbers reported on Tuesday. This means that the COVID cases are increasing. This calls for bringing back the mandatory COVID safety protocols in the country. Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, keeping hands sanitized and getting the jabs as early as possible," Dr. P Krishna Mathur, COVID researcher told TheHealthSite.

(With inputs from agencies)

