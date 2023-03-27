live

COVID-19 Fifth Wave In India? Delhi Logs 153 New Cases, Positivity Rate Crosses 9% In Last 24 Hrs

In the last 24 hours, the national capital has logged a total of 153 new cases of COVID-19 infections, against 139 reported on the previous day. As per the government health bulletin, Delhi's positivity rate has risen to 9.13 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 528 out of which 340 patients are being treated in home isolation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also reported 397 new cases of coronavirus. According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state is now at 1.82 per cent. Pune district has also reported a sharp spike in the daily COVID numbers. As per the data, the city has logged 571 active Covid-19 cases in one single day.

This comes a week after the country reported the sudden surge in cases associated with the highly contagious XBB.1.16 variant. As per the data, this is the most dominant strain in the country currently and is possibly the variant behind the current surge. The XBB.1.16 variant is a sub-type of the XBB recombinant variant (a combination of Omicron and its sub-variants). The most dangerous feature of the XBB.1.16 variant is its ability to evade the immune system of the body - provided but both vaccine and previous infection.

