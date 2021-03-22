Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic experts are trying to ascertain the effect of this virus on pregnant women and the unborn child. Research on this subject have thrown up varying results with some predicting adverse outcomes for either mother or child or both and others saying that the virus does not lead to any complications or negative pregnancy outcome. Now a new research says that if you are pregnant and catch the COVID-19 Infection you may be at risk of preeclampsia stillbirth preterm birth and other adverse outcomes. The study also says that pregnant women with symptomatic