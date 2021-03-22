Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, experts are trying to ascertain the effect of this virus on pregnant women and the unborn child. Research on this subject have thrown up varying results with some predicting adverse outcomes for either mother or child or both and others saying that the virus does not lead to any complications or negative pregnancy outcome. Now a new research says that if you are pregnant and catch the COVID-19 Infection, you may be at risk of preeclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth and other adverse outcomes. The study also says that pregnant women with symptomatic infection are more likely to suffer adverse outcome. The Canadian Medical Association Journal published this study. Also Read - Poorly controlled diabetes puts children at high risk of Covid complications

Risk of stillbirth, cesarean delivery increases by 50 per cent

Researchers from the University of Montreal in Canada found double the risk of preterm birth and a 50 per cent increased risk of cesarean delivery in pregnant people with symptomatic COVID-19 than in those with asymptomatic COVID-19. According to the researchers, contrary to some previous studies, the results of this particular study suggest that pregnant people with COVID-19 have an increased risk of high blood pressure, stillbirth and preterm birth. Their newborns are more likely to need intensive care. Pregnant people with severe COVID-19 symptoms have a particularly high risk of these complications. Also Read - Second wave of Covid hits Karnataka; These states are least affected

There is a four-fold higher risk of preeclampsia

For the purpose of the study, the team of researchers looked at 42 studies involving around 438,548 pregnant people from different parts of the world. They tried to establish the association between COVID-19 infection and adverse pregnancy outcomes. The study indicated that those with severe COVID-19 had a 4-fold higher risk of high blood pressure and preterm birth. Also Read - Vitamin D supplement may save people with severe Covid-19; Know how much is enough

Adverse effects may be a result of inflammation

The researchers said that the reason for the increased risk of adverse outcomes is unclear but could be because this virus may lead to vasoconstriction and stimulate an inflammatory response affecting blood vessels. According to them, their meta-analysis of recent good-quality cohort studies with comparative data does not align with these previous reviews, and provides clear evidence that symptomatic or severe COVID-19 is associated with a considerable risk of preeclampsia, preterm birth and low birth weight. They also stress on the fact that clinicians should be aware of these adverse outcomes when managing pregnancies affected by COVID-19 and adopt effective strategies to prevent or reduce risks to patients and fetuses.

