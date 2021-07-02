COVID-19 Delta Variant: Can Coronavirus Vaccines Provide Full Protection Against Variants? Key Points To Know

Delta variant of COVID-19 was found in India in October 2020. The variant has now mutated to form another highly infectious strain Delta Plus. Read to know everything about it.





As the world fights its biggest battle against novel coronavirus, another highly transmissible COVID-19 variant has been detected spreading rapidly across the globe, adding new threats to the already existing ones.According to the reports of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the highly contagious delta variant, first identified in India is now present in more than 90 other countries. Issuing a warning, the WHO said that the trifecta of easier-to-spread strains, insufficiently immunised populations, and a drop in mask use and other public health measures before the virus is better contained will "delay the end of the pandemic." The delta variant is positioned to take full advantage of those chinks in any country's armor. "Widespread vaccination remains even more critical because the virus that we have circulating is in fact more transmissible than the original wild type," said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The delta variant remains far from the only version of the coronavirus that's spreading and you don't want to catch any kind. Here's what scientists know so far:

Easier To Spread Characteristic of The Delta Variant Is the Chief Threat

Scientists believe the delta variant is about 50% more transmissible than other types. Researchers are just beginning to tease apart why. But there are early clues that some mutations may ease a key step in how the virus slips inside human cells, said Priyamvada Acharya, a structural biologist at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

Still, it's not clear if higher contagion is the whole reason the variant is spreading so quickly. In Britain, its rise followed a loosening of restrictions in May, when restaurants, gyms, and other businesses reopened, and thousands of fans have attended sports events.

Is The Delta Variant of COVID-19 More Dangerous?

It's harder to tell if the delta variant makes people sicker. British experts have said there are some preliminary signs it may increase hospitalization, but there's no evidence it is more lethal. It fueled a devastating COVID-19 surge in India in February, and "this time around we had a lot more people who were very sick compared to before," said Dr. Jacob John of Christian Medical College at Vellore. But he cautioned that the "explosion" of cases didn't necessarily mean this version was more dangerous, as more cases usually mean more hospitalizations.

Get Fully Vaccinated To Stop The Virus Infection

British researchers found two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the AstraZeneca one were only slightly less effective at blocking symptomatic illness from the delta variant than from earlier mutations and importantly, remain hugely protective at preventing hospitalization.

But there's an important catch: Just one dose proved far less effective against the delta variant than against earlier versions of the virus. That has prompted Britain, which originally extended the gap between doses, to speed up second shots. There's little information on whether the delta variant can escape other vaccines, such as ones developed in China or Russia.

Experts say the Moderna vaccine, the same type as Pfizer's, should be similarly protective. Johnson & Johnson still is studying how its one-dose vaccine fares against the variant. The company notes its shot does protect against a different worrisome mutant the so-called beta variant that emerged in South Africa and is still considered the biggest challenge for today's COVID-19 vaccines.

What About Masks or Face Shields?

The WHO has urged governments not to lift pandemic restrictions too quickly including saying everyone, even the vaccinated, should continue to wear masks given that the delta variant spreads more easily and no vaccine is 100% effective.

In the U.S., the CDC says the fully vaccinated can go mask-free. But there's no way to know if maskless people really are vaccinated and local governments can set tighter guidelines. This week, with the delta variant spreading locally, health officials in Los Angeles County said they still recommend masks indoors in public places for everyone.

If that's confusing, consider that the more the virus is spreading in a particular area, the more risk even the vaccinated have of getting a mild or asymptomatic infection they could spread to someone not protected such as children too young to qualify for the shots.

(With inputs from Associated Press)