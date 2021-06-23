At a time when India is emerging from the ferocious second wave of coronavirus which ravaged the country causing thousands of fatalities as many as 22 new cases of the Delta Plus — a newly found variant of the coronavirus have been reported from across the states. Following the sudden rise in the cases of the new variant the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday categorised Delta Plus as a ‘variant of concern’. The Centre has alerted three states of major consequences — Maharashtra Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference the government directed these three states to take