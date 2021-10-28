COVID-19 Delta Mutation: How Worried Should We Be About The New AY.4.2 Lineage of The Coronavirus?

COVID-19 Delta Mutation: How Worried Should We Be About The New AY.4.2 Lineage of The Coronavirus?

The Delta variant has now mutated again to form another 'more contagious' strain called Delta Plus or AY.4.2. But what is it, where did it come from, and should we be concerned? Read on to find out.

It was back in 2019 when the world saw the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Killing billions and leaving more than that affected the virus wrecked havoc worldwide. Continuously for more than a year, the virus kept spreading and forming new mutants. However, the deadliest one was the Delta variant which was first detected in India and is also considered as the possible reason behind the massive surge of infection in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Delta variant has now mutated again to form another 'more contagious' strain called Delta Plus or AY.4.2. It was no sooner than you thought all the talk of new COVID variants was over, that the news of this variant popped up. But what is it, where did it come from, and should we be concerned? Let's understand more about this variant and why you need to be cautious too.

The Origin of AY.4.2 Lineage of Delta Variant of COVID-19

AY.4.2 is what is termed a lineage. These are labels given to branches of the COVID evolutionary tree to illustrate their relatedness. They are overseen by the diligent Pango network, a joint team of researchers from the universities of Edinburgh and Oxford, who act as the custodians of lineages and handle the assignment of new ones.

If we go back to April of this year, we can trace the origins of AY.4.2. A team of researchers working as part of Cog-UK traced the genomes of COVID samples to see how the virus is changing. They collected two samples connected via travel history to India. According to the result of the study, at the time when everyone knew the lineage circulating in India was B.1.617, some cases from the samples didn't match this.

TRENDING NOW

"Variants are distinguished by the different mutations they have in their genetic material and, looking at the mutations in our samples, it appeared our cases were missing some of the commonly accepted mutations of B.1.617 but also had some additional ones," the researchers said.

They further added, "There are now 75 AY lineages identified, each with different additional defining mutations in their genome. One of these AY.4 has been steadily growing in proportion in the UK over the last few months, accounting for 63% of new UK cases in the last 28 days."

Does AY.4 Have An Advantage?

Speaking about the study, the researchers said that they're still not sure if AY.4 is mutations confer a genuine advantage or if the increasing frequency of the lineage is simply down to what is called a founder effect. This is when a subset of viruses get separated from the overall viral population, and then reproduce in isolation. In the area where the separated viruses are, all subsequent viruses will therefore be descendants of this subset.

You may like to read

With COVID, this might have happened by there being a single case at a large event. This lone virus would have been the founder, the only virus spreading at the event. If it infected a sizeable number of people, who later infected others, this may have quickly built up a large number of viruses all from the same origin. Sometimes, for a certain form of a virus to dominate, it doesn't have to be better than others it simply needs to be in the right place at the right time.

AY.4.2 Lineage of COVID-19 Spreading In The UK

But, given its rise to dominance in the UK, AY.4 might well have a selective advantage. The defining change in AY.4 is the mutation A1711V, which affects the virus in Nsp3 protein, which plays a number of roles in viral replication. However, the impact of this mutation is unknown.

This brings us to AY.4.2 a sub-lineage of AY.4 which was first noted at the end of September, though it appears it surfaced in the UK around June. It s defined by two additional genetic mutations, Y145H and A222V, that affect the spike protein. The spike protein is a key part of the virus's outer surface and is the part of its structure that it uses to get inside cells.

AY.4.2 has grown steadily in volume to the point where it now accounts for about 9% of UK cases in the last 28 days. It has also been observed in a few European nations: Denmark, Germany, and Ireland, to name a few.

But whether its two mutations offer the virus a selective advantage is unclear as well. A222V was previously seen last year in the B.1.177 lineage that probably emerged in Spain and was then spread across northern Europe, most likely by holidaymakers. At the time, many were skeptical that A222V conferred an advantage. Indeed, the increase in the form of the virus that is become known as AY.4.2 seems to have only occurred since it acquired its Y145H mutation.

This mutation is within an antigenic supersite of the spike protein a part of the protein that antibodies frequently recognize and target. We know that this part of the spike protein has already been modified once before by a mutation in delta is genetic material, and that this possibly contributes to the delta's greater ability to escape immunity, as antibodies have a harder time targeting it as a result. However, the research exploring this is still in preprint, meaning it is yet to be formally reviewed so we need to treat its findings with caution.

But it is, therefore, possible the Y145H mutation could give the virus an even greater ability to escape immunity by making this supersite less recognizable to antibodies. The counterargument is that, despite introduction into several European countries, AY.4.2 has failed to take hold, dropping off the radar in Germany and Ireland though it is lingering in Denmark. This would suggest its ability to get around immunity isn't any greater than delta is. Equally, it might just be that there wasn't enough of AY.4.2 arriving in these places for it to take hold.

Really, it is too early to tell if this is the beginning of the next dominant lineage. Any ability that might have to escape immunity needs to be confirmed by experimental work. Clearly, though, it is emergence shows that there is a continued need for genomic surveillance of the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES