The Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is continuing to mutate as a survival mechanism and creating different strains. Alpha the first detected variant of the original virus that emerged from China was more contagious than the original virus. Next came Alpha and soon we had the Delta variant. The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant emerged as the dominant variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and caused the deadly second wave in India. Now this strain has further mutated and created a new strain called the Delta Plus (AY.1). As of now this variant has recently been detected in 3 states of India causing