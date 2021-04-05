For the first time in 2021, Delhi recorded a staggering number of over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 tally to 6,76,414. According to a health bulletin — the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours was 21 taking the toll to 11,081. However, the total recoveries stand at 6,51,351 with 2,2677 recoveries during the same period. Also Read - 5 Bollywood actors who have tested Covid positive amid threat of second wave

The cumulative fatality rate was reported 1.64 per cent. Apart from this, over 7,000 Covid-19 patients in the capital are under home isolation. As per the health department, the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent. On Sunday, 86,899 tests were conducted out of which 54,472 were RT-PCR tests while 32,427 were rapid antigen tests.

India’s Immunisation Against COVID-19

India entered the third phase of immunization against novel coronavirus on April 1, 2021. According to the official figures, over 59,000 beneficiaries, including more than 40,000 in the 45-59 age group, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, and only one of them reported adverse events. It was the first time that the vaccine jabs were given on a Sunday as well.

No Lockdown In Delhi, Confirms Health Minister

India is experiencing a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases but earlier this week, Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the COVID-19 that is again surging rapidly. Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus propagates. “It follows a 14-day cycle — between a person catching the infection and recovering from it. Experts said the virus will die if a lockdown is imposed for 21 days,” Jain told reporters.

“Lockdown Is Not The Solution To Stop COVID-19 Spread”

Speaking to the media, Jain said, lockdown is not the solution for the problem and people should learn to live the virus and maintain proper safety protocols to keep them safe. “Authorities kept on extending the lockdown, but the virus did not die. I don’t think lockdown is a solution,” he said. Jain also confirmed that there is not going to be any more lockdown in Delhi — “There is “no possibility” of imposing another lockdown in the city, Jain was quoted as saying.

How To Stay Safe Amid The Sudden Surge

When it comes to how to stay safe amid the spread of novel coronavirus, it is best to keep in mind three protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic — wear your mask when you are outside and exposed to people, make sure to follow social distancing when you are in a crowd and never forget to sanitize your hands before touching your face, nose, and eyes. Stay alert, stay healthy.

(With inputs from Agencies)