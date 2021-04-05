For the first time in 2021 Delhi recorded a staggering number of over 4000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 tally to 676414. According to a health bulletin — the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours was 21 taking the toll to 11081. However the total recoveries stand at 651351 with 22677 recoveries during the same period. The cumulative fatality rate was reported 1.64 per cent. Apart from this over 7000 Covid-19 patients in the capital are under home isolation. As per the health department the positivity rate rose to 4.64