live

COVID-19 Deaths In China: 13,000 People Died In One Week Due To Respiratory Failure After Catching COVID

XBB.1.16 Variant Of COVID-19 Might Be Causing the Recent Spike In Cases, Says Experts

China has reported millions of cases on a daily basis in December 2022. Scroll down to catch all the latest COVID developments.

The Winter COVID wave has swept through China. In the latest report, top health officials have confirmed that nearly 13,000 COVID-related deaths were logged in hospitals in China between January 13 and 19. Earlier, China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had stated that last week on Saturday 681 hospitalized patients had died of respiratory failure caused by a COVID-19 virus infection, and 11,977 had died of other diseases combined with COVID virus infection complications.

In the last few weeks, the country has witnessed a massive jump in its daily coronavirus infection cases. According to the reports, 80 per cent of the total population in China is already infected by the virus now. The reports say that China logged millions of cases per day in the third week of December, making it the worst-hit country by the currently dominant BF.7 COVID wave.

Meanwhile, the United States is also facing challenges in managing the country's COVID surge, primarily triggered by the Omicron variant XBB.1.5. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible variant present in the environment right now, and will soon become dominant in the entire United States.

LIVE UPDATES