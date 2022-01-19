COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalisations And Lockdowns Could Be Over This Year If...: WHO On How COVID Pandemic Will end

The worst of the coronavirus pandemic which mainly carries three primary components deaths, hospitalizations, and lockdowns, could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines to treat this deadly infection are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Speaking to the media in a panel discussion, Dr. Michael Ryan said, that the COVID-19 virus won't vanish away ever and that it will only become a part of the ecosystem. "We may never end the virus" because such pandemic viruses "end up becoming part of the ecosystem." Ryan quoted as saying.

'COVID-19 Could End This Year, If...'

Talking about how we can bring an end to the ongoing pandemic in the world, Ryan said that the chance lies only in the hands of the people. "We have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we've been talking about," he told the media. The global health body has been questioning the vaccination inequality between the countries. According to the data, fewer than 10% of people in lower-income countries have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the virtual gathering, Ryan said that if vaccines and other tools aren't shared fairly, the tragedy of the virus, which has so far killed more than 5.5 million people worldwide, would continue. "What we need to do is get too low levels of disease incidence with maximum vaccination of our populations, so nobody has to die," Ryan said.

"The issue is: It's the death. It's the hospitalizations. It's the disruption of our social, economic, political systems that's caused the tragedy not the virus." Talking about the endemic stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan said that a label some countries like Spain have called for to help better live with the virus, or still a pandemic involving intensified measures that many countries have taken to fight the spread. "Endemic malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people; endemic HIV; endemic violence in our inner cities. Endemic in itself does not mean good. Endemic just means it's here forever," he quoted as saying.

COVID Will Never Go Away Completely

Looking at the currently available data, the Public health officials have warned it is highly unlikely COVID-19 will be eliminated and say it will continue to kill people, though at much lower levels, even after it becomes endemic. The only way experts are saying the virus can be contained is by maintaining the COVID-appropriate behaviour. And the vaccines are also very important to fight the odds of the deadly COVID infection.

In a separate press briefing Tuesday, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the omicron variant of COVID-19 "continues to sweep the world" and said there were 18 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week.

(With inputs from Agencies)

