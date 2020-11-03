India registered a further dip in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 38,310 new cases and 490 deaths in 24 hours. In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the country’s tally now stands at 82,67,623. Also Read - COVID-19 virus may block formation of key red blood cells: Study

Currently active cases in the country

There are currently 5,41,405 active cases of coronavirus infection which comprises only 6.83 per cent of the total caseload in the country. With 53,285 people recuperating from the infection in a day, the recovery rate now stands at 91.68 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

In a statement, the health ministry said that in a span of just two months, the percentage of active cases have reduced more than three times. On September 3, the percentage of active cases was 21.16 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to battle

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,87,784 COVID-19 cases, including 44,128 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

India’s fight against COVID-19

India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests since January 2020. Expanded testing has led to early identification and appropriate treatment of COVID-19. It has crossed the landmark of 11 crore total tests so far.

The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold with 2,037 laboratories across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre, states, and union territories.

Global cases of COVID-19

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,205,000.

As of Tuesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 46,801,621 and 1,205,221, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,284,261 and 231,507, respectively, according to the CSSE.

