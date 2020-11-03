India registered a further dip in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 38310 new cases and 490 deaths in 24 hours. In a statement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the country's tally now stands at 8267623. Currently active cases in the country There are currently 541405 active cases of coronavirus infection which comprises only 6.83 per cent of the total caseload in the country. With 53285 people recuperating from the infection in a day the recovery rate now stands at 91.68 per cent the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent the data from the Ministry of Health and